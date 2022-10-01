Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
25 / 365
got my film shots back!
Why does film get me so very excited about photography again! maybe I was born in the wrong era. Well you're gonna see some more cars because it took me so long to get through it then mail it out and finally get the processed photos. Kodak TriX.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
3963
photos
127
followers
83
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Latest from all albums
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
1152
2043
25
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
film
Camera
EZ Controller
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close