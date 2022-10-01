Previous
got my film shots back! by jackies365
25 / 365

got my film shots back!

Why does film get me so very excited about photography again! maybe I was born in the wrong era. Well you're gonna see some more cars because it took me so long to get through it then mail it out and finally get the processed photos. Kodak TriX.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

jackie edwards

ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
