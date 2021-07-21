Sign up
all the hair
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
2021 now. started in 2015. some days I think I've improved and other days not so much. so on to the 7th year. we'll see...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
year 2
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st July 2021 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Monica
Such a beautiful photo - and congratulations on the new baby!
July 26th, 2021
