262 / 365
Virgin Mary and Diet Coke
they get one through the days...
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
jackie edwards
ace
@jackies365
mid 2022. on here since 2015 (I think) has helped me grow considerably in photography. love chatting with people all over the world.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
year 2
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
I’m not a good Christian I admit but Virgin Mary is my bff.. i carry and pray the rosary with me every day..🙏🏻❤️
August 4th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@joemuli
so very sweet. you believe. you are a good Christian. Mom's rehab is run by the Felician Sisters.
August 4th, 2022
