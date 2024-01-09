Previous
Divided by jackspix
9 / 365

Divided

Beautiful statue with loads of energy, infront of St Thomas' hospital
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Jacks

@jackspix
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Aldridge ace
What a fantastic photo of this sculpture, can you tell me where it's located at please?
January 9th, 2024  
Jacks
St Thomas' hospital Westminster
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise