Playing with light by jackspix
82 / 365

Playing with light

Just thought I'd do something different for a change. She's in my house
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
22% complete

Photo Details

