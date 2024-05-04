Previous
Divers cove by jackspix
116 / 365

Divers cove

This is the sand quarry i swim in, in Surrey. It looks sub tropical in looks, not temperature, yet.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature.
Photo Details

