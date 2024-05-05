Previous
Another garden ornament by jackspix
117 / 365

Another garden ornament

Apparently this is a roof finial, cast iron. It's yet another of the many quirky objects in my garden
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Photo Details

