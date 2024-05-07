Previous
Amazing clouds by jackspix
Amazing clouds

Was just catching a bit of Vitamin D, thought these clouds were wonderful, so did a random shot thru my glasses
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Wendy ace
Best filter for the price and convenience.❤️
May 7th, 2024  
