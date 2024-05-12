Sign up
124 / 365
Summer is here
The water temperature is rising at DC swim quarry and the striking colours always appeal to me
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
