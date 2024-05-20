Previous
Easy friendship by jackspix
131 / 365

Easy friendship

This promenade appeared full of just easy companionable friends, sitting, looking, listening, just, being.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
35% complete

Photo Details

