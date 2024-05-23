Previous
Just imagine by jackspix
134 / 365

Just imagine

Out of my front door, lovely evening sky, but the beautiful bird song surrounded me.
23rd May 2024

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
