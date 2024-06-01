Previous
Very old by jackspix
Very old

This is looking up into the oak roof timbers of this 500 year old barn
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
