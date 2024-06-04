Previous
Bizarre fountain by jackspix
144 / 365

Bizarre fountain

Thinking fountain by Klaus Weber outside the Haywood gallery. Certainly teases with the mind
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise