147 / 365
Wow ...
Hah, not real, well as in flesh and blood.
This amazing life size Kite was woven out of supple branches and suspended from above
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
0
365
Galaxy A25 5G
7th June 2024 10:53am
