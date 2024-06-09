Previous
SURsar by jackspix
SURsar

Surrey Search and Rescue training today. We're called by the police if someone vulnerable goes missing, all volunteers
Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Wendy ace
Thats fabulous Jacks. You are priceless.
June 9th, 2024  
