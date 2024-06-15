Sign up
Nature's palate
This is the beautiful bean tree in my garden this evening, I love its acid coloured leaves, against gorgeous blue sky.
15th June 2024
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A25 5G
Taken
15th June 2024 6:46pm
Wendy
ace
Yellow gold 💛 fav
June 15th, 2024
