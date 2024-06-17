Previous
Concentration by jackspix
Concentration

Went in for a special treat of late lunch in Vauxhall. These 2 lads concentrating hard as they played chess, eating cake and drinking tea
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
