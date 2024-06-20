Previous
Long and short of it by jackspix
160 / 365

Long and short of it

It's the longest day and shortest night, a stunning moon, it is honestly, its behind those clouds. Been a glorious day too
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise