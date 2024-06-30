Previous
Wedding dreaming by jackspix
168 / 365

Wedding dreaming

This amazing piece of Aboriginal art was posted to me 27 years ago for our wedding, depicting various parts of a wedding ceremony
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise