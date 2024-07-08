Previous
Meet me under the clock by jackspix
Meet me under the clock

This iconic clock at Victoria Station. I wonder just how many people, all over the world, have arranged to meet under this clock.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Wendy ace
I don't think I can make it.... :-) Great historic documentation. Love it. Fav.
July 8th, 2024  
