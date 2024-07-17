Sign up
182 / 365
Of course it is ....
It's a pile of laundry !
This was in a pop type shop in Covent Garden. An art group from Sussex was displaying some of their very weird creative visions
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
