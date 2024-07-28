Previous
Low perspective by jackspix
Low perspective

Just trying low angle shot of garden flowers. Looks sort of jungle like and different colour/texture contrast
28th July 2024

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
