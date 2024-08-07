Previous
RIP by jackspix
200 / 365

RIP

I don't know who you are, but I hope you're all in peace in beautiful location. Still looks very formal for me. My wishes of ashes to be scattered and plant a tree will take up less space
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise