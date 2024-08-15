Previous
Pairs by jackspix
205 / 365

Pairs

I bought this on market place, this is reverse side of a freestanding mirror. I loved it for the design on the back, useful as a mirror.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
56% complete

