Previous
Lone seafarer by jackspix
210 / 365

Lone seafarer

This 7 metre high bow of cargo ship stands proud on Albert Embankment as a memorial to those who have died at sea
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise