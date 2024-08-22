Previous
That colour by jackspix
212 / 365

That colour

Maybe not the sharpest of photos, but just loved this colour and the veins in it
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise