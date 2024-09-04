Previous
Elizabeth Tower by jackspix
224 / 365

Elizabeth Tower

Grear Bell, better known as Big Ben, its tune is called Westminster Quarters.
It took over 15 years of Victorian engineering to build, also survived WW2.
I hear this wonderful chime every dayfrom my office, what a privilege.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
