228 / 365
Looking into our soul
I've walked past this for years. And never stopped to take notice. Shows how blinkered we can be taking our surroundings for granted
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A25 5G
Taken
9th September 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
