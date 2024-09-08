Previous
Looking into our soul by jackspix
228 / 365

Looking into our soul

I've walked past this for years. And never stopped to take notice. Shows how blinkered we can be taking our surroundings for granted
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
