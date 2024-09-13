Previous
Last day by jackspix
232 / 365

Last day

Today is my last day working in this amazing building.
Been a real privilege. Many emotions
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise