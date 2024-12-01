Previous
Old bones by jackspix
290 / 365

Old bones

This was outside a county butchers, yes, they're bones. Quite clever tho
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Wendy ace
unexpected and I like it :-) Cheery!
December 1st, 2024  
