290 / 365
Old bones
This was outside a county butchers, yes, they're bones. Quite clever tho
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Wendy
ace
unexpected and I like it :-) Cheery!
December 1st, 2024
