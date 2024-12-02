Previous
Dew pond by jackspix
291 / 365

Dew pond

What stunning December colours, even tho I say so myself
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact