Previous
Twist and turn by jackspix
298 / 365

Twist and turn

There is something beautiful in an afterlife, whatever way it turns
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Looks like a giant with a small head swinging a weapon. Cool
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact