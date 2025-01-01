Previous
Hollow Oak and ... by jackspix
Hollow Oak and ...

St Peters Cross and jail house, 1773, last used 1882
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
