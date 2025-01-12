Previous
Look carefully by jackspix
312 / 365

Look carefully

The Robin sat on the gate singing seemingly oblivious to my presence.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
