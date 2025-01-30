Sign up
Previous
318 / 365
Contrasts
I loved the striking colours, textures and contrasts. Nature, is beautiful
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Jacks
@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A25 5G
Taken
30th January 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Fabulous shot! Love seeing the platned rows! Do you know what is planted?
January 30th, 2025
