Dawn by jackspix
320 / 365

Dawn

Who doesn't love a crisp morning and beautiful sunrise, including my dog
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
