Dew drops by jackspix
321 / 365

Dew drops

Might not be a very exciting picture, but doing 365 makes you much more aware for surroundings, simple surroundings
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
87% complete

