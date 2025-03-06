Previous
Obsession by jackspix
Obsession

The weather lately is making for stunning sunrises and sunsets ... I'm obsessed with them, the light, the energy, the pure beauty of them.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
Photo Details

