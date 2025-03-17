Previous
At peace by jackspix
At peace

I just love sitting by water, the stillness, the connection I get from it. Sunshine and blue sky is a bonus
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
