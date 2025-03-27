Previous
Dawn by jackspix
Dawn

I just love light, sky, and atmosphere
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
