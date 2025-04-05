Previous
Rocket launcher by jackspix
342 / 365

Rocket launcher

Well, we can all use our imagination. The colour contrast was something else in today's beautiful sunshine
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
93% complete

