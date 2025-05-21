Previous
Garden ornament by jackspix
361 / 365

Garden ornament

An unexpected find as I passed someone's garden today
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact