Big eyes by jackspix
Photo 367

Big eyes

It's amazing what you find out walking, love this Betty Boop character
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
