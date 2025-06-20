Gateway to ...

Previous
Part of an arch at remains of Inchmahome Priory, didn't realise how amazing the sky was
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
