Previous
Scottish midges by jackspix
Photo 372

Scottish midges

Selfie inside my tiny tent in Scotland, head protection for the viscous biting, buzzing little buggers.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact