Elsie by jackspix
This is my 19 year old cat. She still catches baby rabbits, walks in the field with my dog. Reckon she deserves a good snooze
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
