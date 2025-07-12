Previous
30 degrees by jackspix
Photo 378

30 degrees

That's pretty hot for UK, let alone walking 50k. Everyone else was dressed in traditional walking clothes, I loved the cooler outfits of these two ladies
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact