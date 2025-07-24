Previous
Tree decoration by jackspix
Photo 385

Tree decoration

I'm not sure what the fungus is, I have a feeling it's edible.
Another beautiful part of natures natural cohabitation
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact