Previous
Fossils by jackspix
Photo 386

Fossils

These fossils are in the slabs laid around my studio. So delicate, no idea how old they are
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact