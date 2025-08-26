Previous
Stone beauty by jackspix
Stone beauty

I meet the Zimbabwean man who carved her, his work was just, stunning
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Jacks

@jackspix
I don't own a camera, just an old mobile phone. I love the outside world and nature. I work in an office...
